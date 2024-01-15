BREAKING

A27 crash on roundabout in West Sussex: warning for drivers heading towards Chichester

There have been reports of a crash on the route towards Chichester this morning (Monday, January 15).
By Lawrence Smith
Published 15th Jan 2024, 08:06 GMT
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news shows that the collision happened near Fontwell on the A27.

It said: “Reports of heavy traffic due to crash, two cars involved on A27 Arundel Road at A29 Fontwell Avenue (Fontwell Services Roundabout). On the roundabout.”

The collision was first reported at 7.51am.

