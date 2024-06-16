Images sent in this morning show delays on the Shoreham flyover, which are stretching all the way to the roundabout at Sompting.

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Road closed and long delays due to crash on A27 Upper Brighton Road Westbound from A283 Steyning Road (Steyning turn off) to A2025 Grinstead Lane (Sompting Roundabout).”

They said the incident has been ongoing since earlier this morning.

National Highways South East said at 10.49am that the A27 was closed westbound between the A283 (#Shoreham) and the A2025 (Lancing) because a car had collided with the central reservation barrier.

National Highways South-East said on X at 3.13pm: “A27 remains closed westbound within the A283 junction (for Shoreham). Traffic is diverting via the exit and entry slip roads. Work to repair a damaged bridge parapet continues. Just under 1 mile of congestion on approach.”

There were also reports today of a crash on the Eastbound direction of the A27 near the Holmbush interchange with photos showing three fire engines at the scene.

National Highways South-East said on X at 2.10pm: “1 lane is closed on the #A27 eastbound between #A270 near #Southwick and #A293 #Hangleton due to a collision involving 2 cars and a motorbike. @sussex_police on scene. Please expect delays in the area.”

A Sussex Police spokesperson said on Facebook at 3.26pm: "Police are responding to two incidents on the A27, Shoreham which is affecting traffic westbound and eastbound.

“Officers have closed the road westbound following a collision involving a car and a barrier, which was reported at 9am this morning (16 June).

“A three-vehicle collision was reported shortly before 1pm eastbound near the Hangleton on-slip, and a lane has been closed. Please make alternative travel arrangements and avoid the area if possible. We would like to thank the public for their patience.”

UPDATE: National Highways South-East said at 4.10pm: “Recovery and collision clear-up work complete, all lanes are open A27 eastbound between A270 near Southwick and A293 Hangleton.” The A27 remains closed westbound.

1 . A27 heading west from Hove A view of the A27 heading west from Hove this afternoon (Sunday, June 16) Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . A27 Shoreham Photos are showing heavy traffic on the A27 near Shoreham this morning (Sunday, June 16) Photo: Eddie Mitchell

3 . A27 Shoreham Photos are showing heavy traffic on the A27 near Shoreham this morning (Sunday, June 16) Photo: Eddie Mitchell

4 . A27 crash There has now been a collision on the A27 Eastbound. Photo: Eddie Mitchell Photo: Eddie Mitchell