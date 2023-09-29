BREAKING
A27 crash: reports of slow traffic after two-car collision near Lewes in Sussex

There have been reports of slow traffic near Lewes this morning (Friday, September 29) following a collision.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 29th Sep 2023, 08:18 BST
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Reports of slow traffic due to crash, two cars involved on A27 at A277 Brighton Road (Ashcombe Roundabout). On the roundabout.”

The incident was first reported at 6,51am.

