A27 crash: reports suggest vehicle has hit a lamppost near Withdean

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith
Published 28th May 2024, 18:55 BST
Updated 28th May 2024, 19:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
There have been reports of a crash near the A27 in East Sussex this evening (Tuesday, May 28).

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the incident hapnned on Mill Road.

AA Traffic News said: “Reports ofcrash on Mill Road around A27 (Hove turn off). Traffic is coping well. Reports suggest a vehicle has hit a lamppost.”

The incident was first reported at 5.32pm.

Related topics:A27TrafficHove

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.