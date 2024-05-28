A27 crash: reports suggest vehicle has hit a lamppost near Withdean
There have been reports of a crash near the A27 in East Sussex this evening (Tuesday, May 28).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the incident hapnned on Mill Road.
AA Traffic News said: “Reports ofcrash on Mill Road around A27 (Hove turn off). Traffic is coping well. Reports suggest a vehicle has hit a lamppost.”
The incident was first reported at 5.32pm.
