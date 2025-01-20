A27 crash: slow traffic reported between Arundel and Chichester in West Sussex
There have been reports of a crash on the A27 in West Sussex this morning (Monday, January 20).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Slow traffic due to crash on A27 Arundel Road Westbound from A284 Arundel By Pass (Ford Road Roundabout) to Binsted Lane.”
AA Traffic News said the incident was first reported at 7.38am.