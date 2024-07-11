A27 delays explained as emergency roadworks carried out in West Sussex
Severe delays have been reported today (Thursday, July 11) between the Lyons farm lights and the Grove Lodge roundabout in Worthing.
Sussex World now understands this was due to emergency repairs by telecom company Openreach.
Engineers were working to replace a pole that had become unsafe, with temporary traffic lights installed.
A spokesperson for Openreach said: “Our engineers have been working to replace a pole, which needed to be done urgently. We used temporary traffic lights to keep them safe and we’re sorry for the disruption this caused. This work will be completed today, at which point everything will be back to normal.”
AA Traffic News has reported ‘heavy traffic’ on A27 Upper Brighton Road both ways near Sompting Road (Toby Carvery / Lyons Farm traffic lights).
Delays are said to be easing on Crockhurst Hill, eastbound at A27 Arundel Road but increasing on A27 Upper Brighton Road, westbound between Berriedale Close and Third Avenue.
