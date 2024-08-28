Significant delays were reported on the A27 eastbound in the Worthing and Lancing areas on Tuesday evening (August 27) – and this has continued today (Wednesday).

Sussex Traffic Watch reported on X (formerly Twitter): “Queuing traffic from Lyons Farm lights in Worthing through to the Hillbarn lights [in] Lancing. [This is as a result of] roadworks with temporary lane closures due to traffic light damage.”

According to AA Traffic News, one lane is closed ‘due to construction’ on A27 Upper Brighton Road eastbound at Busticle Lane (Hilllbarn traffic lights).

A traffic notice added: “Delays of four minutes on Sompting Bypass westbound between A27 Upper Brighton Road and A27 Crockhurst Hill (Offington Corner). Average speed 15 mph.

“Delays of eight minutes and delays increasing on A27 Upper Brighton Road eastbound in West Sussex. Average speed five mph.”

Freelance photographer Eddie Mitchell shared photos of the long queues, writing: “Avoid A27 Worthing to Sompting.”

