A27 delays in East Sussex: both ways affected near Drusillas due to roadworks
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
There are reports of delays on the A27 near Drusillas this evening (Friday, November 22).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Delays on A27 both ways near Pound Lane (Berwick village turn off). In the construction area. Unconfirmed roadworks in place.”
A notice at one.network confirmed that there are roadworks in place at the Berwick junction to Drusillas roundabout.