There are reports of delays on the A27 near Drusillas this evening (Friday, November 22).

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Delays on A27 both ways near Pound Lane (Berwick village turn off). In the construction area. Unconfirmed roadworks in place.”

A notice at one.network confirmed that there are roadworks in place at the Berwick junction to Drusillas roundabout.

