A27 emergency access blocked by fly-tipping; road signs vandalised

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 19th Dec 2024, 17:43 BST
Emergency services’ access to part of the A27 has been blocked by fly-tipping and road signs have been vandalised.

The incidents have been reported in the Holmbush area of Adur in West Sussex.

Photos show road signs have been damaged by graffiti, with a large amount of fly-tipping in the area.

National Highways, which in in charge of the road, has issued a statement.

A spokesperson said: “We are aware of this vandalism and we are working hard to resolve it. Spending time and money on something we shouldn’t need to address is deeply frustrating.

“The process of removing graffiti from the gantry signs is complex and ongoing and we thank road users for their patience while this is carried out.”

The government agency said it is ‘also upgrading security’ at the access points to these gantries to ‘prevent further damage’.

Related topics:Emergency servicesA27National Highways
