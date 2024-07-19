The road, which leads to the A283 and town centre, was closed westbound – between the A283 at Shoreham and the A2025 at Lancing – after a car collided with the central reservation barrier on Sunday, June 16. The exit ramp had remained closed until this morning (Friday, July 19).

“The temporary structure has been in place since Sunday, June 16 following damage to a bridge parapet and original safety barrier caused by a collision on the westbound carriageway,” a National Highways spokesperson explained.

"The exit slip road for the A283 for Shoreham has also been closed for safety reasons.”

The permanent made-to-measure safety barrier – which takes around four weeks to manufacture – in now in place and ‘all parapet repairs are now complete’.

Drivers were urged to allow extra time if planning to travel on the A27 Shoreham bypass last night (Thursday), as a full closure was put in place to allow the barrier to be lifted.

The spokesperson explained: “There will be a full overnight road closure from 8pm tonight until 6am tomorrow (Friday, July 19) with numerous diversions in place. This is to ensure that a temporary barrier can be removed safely.

“The closure on the exit slip road for the A283 for Shoreham will also be lifted at the same time the A27 Shoreham bypass reopens.”

