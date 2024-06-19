The A27 was closed westbound – between the A283 at Shoreham and the A2025 at Lancing – after a car collided with the central reservation barrier on Sunday morning (June 16). As of Wednesday (June 19), the exit ramp remains closed.

The A27 was closed westbound between the A293 (Portslade) and the A283 (Shoreham) for planned overnight roadworks on Tuesday night – with a signposted diversion route in place

The carriageway had reopened by 5am on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for National Highways, which is in charge of the road, said: “Lane 2 (of 2) has now reopened on the #A27 westbound between the A270 (Southwick) and the A283 (Shoreham).

"Lane 1 on the main carriageway, along with the exit slip road onto the A283, remain closed for ongoing barrier repairs.”

Motorists in West Sussex are ‘advised to allow extra time’ to travel on the A27 whilst the exit slip road remains closed.

"This follows damage to a bridge parapet and safety barrier following a single vehicle collision at the weekend on the westbound carriageway of the A27 Shoreham bypass,” a National Highways spokesperson said.

"The closure of the exit slip road for the A283 for Shoreham is expected to remain for around four weeks, for safety reasons, whilst a temporary barrier is in place.”

National Highways said this lengthy period of time is due to the timescale it takes for the ‘replacement made-to-measure’ permanent safety barrier to be manufactured. The government agency said on Tuesday that no workmen would be seen at the site until this barrier arrived.

The spokesperson added: “Drivers are advised to plan ahead, allow more time for their journeys, and to find alternative routes if at all possible.

“Further updates on the timescales for repair will be shared as they are confirmed via National Highways X feed, @HighwaysSEAST and the National Highways: South-East Facebook page.”

