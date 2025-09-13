Emergency services have been called to an incident near Lewes, which has closed the road in both directions between Falmer and Southerham Roundabout.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Following a serious collision on the A27 near Lewes, the road is currently closed in both directions between Falmer and the Southerham Roundabout.

“Emergency services remain on scene, and the diversion is being supported by Highways.

“We ask drivers to avoid the area at this time.”

