A27 essential bridge repairs have begun on same week as Goodwood Festival of Speed - Expect delays

Henry Bryant
By Henry Bryant
Published 8th Jul 2024, 10:33 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2024, 08:26 BST
Motorists are being advised to plan ahead by the National Highway.

As essential bridge repairs on the A27 between Havant and Emsworth in Hampshire are due to begin on Monday (8 July).

The work will be undertaken in two phases, for three consecutive months including overnight and full weekend closures. The closures are needed to allow the replacement of bridge joints, waterproofing, resurfacing, and replacing the central concrete barrier.

To undertake the work safely, there is set to be narrow lanes with a 50mph speed limit in place. There will also be overnight closures and full weekend carriageway closures between 9pm to 6am as follows:

(Photo: National World)(Photo: National World)
(Photo: National World)

Phase one will see narrow lanes installation and removal dates:

  • 8 July, for one night, eastbound closed to install narrow lanes with a 50mph speed restriction (10 July is the contingency shift)
  • 9 July, for one night, westbound closed to install narrow lanes with a 50mph speed restriction (11 July is the contingency shift)
  • 8 August, for one night, eastbound closed to remove narrow lanes
  • 9 August, for one night, westbound closed to remove narrow lanes

Westbound overnight closures:

  • Wednesday 10 July to Friday 9 August

Eastbound overnight closures:

  • Friday 12 July for one night
  • Saturday 27 for two nights
  • Monday 5 August for one night

Phase two will see overnight closures and full weekend carriageway closures between 9 pm to 6 am as follows:

Full eastbound weekend closure:

  • Friday 13 September to Monday 16 September
  • Followed by 4 overnight closures from the 16 September until 19 September

Full westbound weekend closure:

  • Friday 20 September to Monday 23 September
  • Followed by 4 overnight closures from the 23 September until 26 September

Drivers should plan allow extra during their journeys and follow the diversion route signposted. For more information, click on this link: A27 bridge repairs.

