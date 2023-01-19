The eastbound A27 between Lancing and Shoreham is expected to be closed until after mid-morning on Friday.

The eastbound carriageway was shut between the Manor Roundabout/Grinstead Lane and the Adur flyover on Tuesday night following a collision, National Highways said. Its reopening was delayed by surface water in the freezing weather conditions.

The road was opened ahead of rush-hour this evening (Thursday) but National Highways planned to close it again at about 7pm.

East Worthing & Shoreham MP took to Facebook this evening to provide an update from National Highways. His post said specialist treatments and gritting had not dealt with the build-up of ice on the road, with water continuing to run off the Downs onto the freezing-cold road surface.

Part of the A27 has been closed. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

Mr Loughton’s post said National Highways temperatures were not expected to ‘rise suitably’ again until 10am on Friday, adding ‘we will reopen the road (1 lane) again as soon as possible after that. We will then have to take a view on further overnight closures as temperatures drop below freezing again overnight’.

A National Highways spokesperson said earlier that specialist pumping equipment had been used throughout the night to clear water, but water continuing to run across the carriageway from the surrounding areas was causing issues with the road surface due to freezing temperatures.

The spokesperson said: “A closure is in place on the eastbound A27 near Lancing for safety reasons due to a dangerous combination of flooding and freezing temperatures leading to ice forming on the carriageway. Contractors are on site and we'll be in a better position to provide a full update as to when the road will be reopen again soon."

Many roads in the surrounding areas remain busy, with long delays in Worthing and Shoreham, particularly in rush-hour. Traffic was very slow on the A27 east and westbound, on the A259 in Lancing and on roads linking the A259 in Sompting/Lancing with the A27.

A stretch of the A27 has been closed. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

People travelling by bus have been among those facing long delays. Earlier today (Thursday), Stagecoach South tweeted to say the number 9, Coastliner 700 and Pulse services would not be running between Worthing and Lancing, although a limited 700 service between Shoreham and Brighton was in place.

