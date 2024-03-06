A27 flooding near Fontwell: one lane closed on route from Chichester

A lane on the A27 is closed due to flooding this morning (Wednesday, March 6).
By Lawrence Smith
Published 6th Mar 2024, 07:11 GMT
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “One lane closed due to flooding on A27 Arundel Road Eastbound from A285 (Halnaker / Petworth turn off) to A29 Fontwell Avenue (Fontwell Services Roundabout).”

The flooding was first reported at 2.09am.

