A27 flooding near Fontwell: one lane closed on route from Chichester
A lane on the A27 is closed due to flooding this morning (Wednesday, March 6).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “One lane closed due to flooding on A27 Arundel Road Eastbound from A285 (Halnaker / Petworth turn off) to A29 Fontwell Avenue (Fontwell Services Roundabout).”
The flooding was first reported at 2.09am.