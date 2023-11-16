A27 Hollingbury crash: heavy traffic after report of collision at roundabout
There is heavy traffic on part of the A27 in East Sussex following reports of a crash this evening (Thursday, November 16).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Reports of heavy traffic due to crash on Carden Avenue both ways at A27 (Hollingbury / Ditchling junction). On the roundabout.”
The collision was first reported at 5.29pm.