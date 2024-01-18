BREAKING

A27 in East Sussex: ‘heavier than normal’ traffic reported near Lewes

There have been reports of ‘heavier than normal’ traffic reported on the A27 near Lewes this morning (Thursday, January 18).
By Lawrence Smith
Published 18th Jan 2024, 07:58 GMT
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Queueing traffic and traffic heavier than normal on A27 Eastbound at A277 Brighton Road (Ashcombe Roundabout).”

The incident was first reported at 7.35am.

