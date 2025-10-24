A27 in East Sussex part blocked following collision

The collision reportedly took place on the A27 near Stanmer at approximately 1.30pm on Friday, October 24.

The AA reported that there were delays of nine minutes with delays increasing on A27 Eastbound between A27 and Coldean Lane (Hollingbury / Ditchling junction) following the incident.

Pictures showed recovery vehicles on scene to recover and remove the vehicle involved in the collision from the road.

In an update at 4.42pm, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Emergency services attended four separate incidents on the A27 north of Brighton this afternoon (Friday, October 24).

“It was reported that a dog ran onto the A27 bypass just before a three-vehicle collision took place at about 1pm, near the junction of Carden Avenue with the A27.

“In a separate incident, a box of plywood fell from the back of a lorry.

“There were also two broken-down vehicles.

“All lanes have now reopened.

“No injuries were reported as a result of any of the incidents, and the dog is said to have escaped unharmed.”

