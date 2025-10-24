Sussex World Morning Update Friday 24 October, 2025

A27 in East Sussex part blocked following collision

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Reporter

Published 24th Oct 2025, 15:12 BST
Updated 24th Oct 2025, 15:18 BST
A section of the A27 has been part blocked following a collision.

The collision reportedly took place on the A27 near Stanmer at approximately 1.30pm on Friday, October 24.

The AA reported that there are delays of nine minutes with delays increasing on A27 Eastbound between A27 and Coldean Lane (Hollingbury / Ditchling junction) following the incident.

There is an average speed of ten mile per hour.

Pictures show recovery vehicles on scene to recover and remove the vehicle involved in the collision from the road.

Sussex Police have been contacted for comment.

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

1. A27 in East Sussex part blocked following collision

A27 in East Sussex part blocked following collision Photo: Eddie Mitchell

A27 in East Sussex part blocked following collision

2. A27 in East Sussex part blocked following collision

A27 in East Sussex part blocked following collision Photo: Eddie Mitchell

A27 in East Sussex part blocked following collision

3. A27 in East Sussex part blocked following collision

A27 in East Sussex part blocked following collision Photo: Eddie Mitchell

A27 in East Sussex part blocked following collision

4. A27 in East Sussex part blocked following collision

A27 in East Sussex part blocked following collision Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Related topics: A27 Sussex Police
