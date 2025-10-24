A27 in East Sussex part blocked following collision

The collision reportedly took place on the A27 near Stanmer at approximately 1.30pm on Friday, October 24.

The AA reported that there are delays of nine minutes with delays increasing on A27 Eastbound between A27 and Coldean Lane (Hollingbury / Ditchling junction) following the incident.

There is an average speed of ten mile per hour.

Pictures show recovery vehicles on scene to recover and remove the vehicle involved in the collision from the road.

Sussex Police have been contacted for comment.

