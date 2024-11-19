A27 in East Sussex partially blocked after report of stalled car
There have been reports that the A27 in East Sussex is partially blocked this evening (Tuesday, November 19).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said there were reports of a stalled vehilcle at Falmer at about 5pm.
AA Traffic News said: "Partially blocked and delays due to stalled car on A27 Falmer Hill Westbound before B2123 The Drove (Falmer / Rottingdean Junction)."
The incident does not seem to be affecting traffic too much as of 5.30pm.
