A27 in East Sussex partially blocked after report of stalled car

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 19th Nov 2024, 17:35 GMT
There have been reports that the A27 in East Sussex is partially blocked this evening (Tuesday, November 19).

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said there were reports of a stalled vehilcle at Falmer at about 5pm.

AA Traffic News said: "Partially blocked and delays due to stalled car on A27 Falmer Hill Westbound before B2123 The Drove (Falmer / Rottingdean Junction)."

The incident does not seem to be affecting traffic too much as of 5.30pm.

