A27 in East Sussex partially blocked after report of stalled car

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There have been reports that the A27 in East Sussex is partially blocked this evening (Tuesday, November 19).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said there were reports of a stalled vehilcle at Falmer at about 5pm.

AA Traffic News said: "Partially blocked and delays due to stalled car on A27 Falmer Hill Westbound before B2123 The Drove (Falmer / Rottingdean Junction)."

The incident does not seem to be affecting traffic too much as of 5.30pm.