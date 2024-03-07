A27 in East Sussex partially blocked after reports of stalled vehicle
There is queueing traffic on the A27 near Hove this morning (Thursday, March 7) following reports of a stalled vehicle.
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Queueing traffic due to stalled vehicle on A27 Eastbound at A2038 King George Vi Avenue (Hove turn off).”
The incident was first reported at 6.18am by the AA Traffic News live map is still showing heavy traffic at the scene.