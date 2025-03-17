A27 in East Sussex partially blocked following collision
The A27 is partially blocked in East Sussex following a collision this evening (Monday, March 17).
The Pevensey Bypass is experiencing heavy traffic due to a multi-vehicle collision, according to AA Traffic News.
The road is partially blocked both ways between the A22 (Golden Jubilee Roundabout) and A259 (Pevensey Roundabout).
Eastbound, delays have reached about eight minutes and are increasing.
More on this as we have it.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.