The A27 is partially blocked in East Sussex following a collision this evening (Monday, March 17).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Pevensey Bypass is experiencing heavy traffic due to a multi-vehicle collision, according to AA Traffic News.

The road is partially blocked both ways between the A22 (Golden Jubilee Roundabout) and A259 (Pevensey Roundabout).

Eastbound, delays have reached about eight minutes and are increasing.

More on this as we have it.