A27 in East Sussex partially blocked following collision

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Trainee Reporter

Published 17th Mar 2025, 18:17 BST

The A27 is partially blocked in East Sussex following a collision this evening (Monday, March 17).

The Pevensey Bypass is experiencing heavy traffic due to a multi-vehicle collision, according to AA Traffic News.

The road is partially blocked both ways between the A22 (Golden Jubilee Roundabout) and A259 (Pevensey Roundabout).

Eastbound, delays have reached about eight minutes and are increasing.

More on this as we have it.

