A27 in East Sussex reopened following three vehicle collision

Part of the A27 in has reopened following a collision between three vehicles, Sussex Police have confirmed.

Sussex Police later issued a statement at 10.30am – confirming that a ‘full road closure’ remains in place on the A27, between Drusillas roundabout and Beddingham roundabout.

Following a 'serious multiple vehicle collision', the A27 is closed both ways between the A26 (Beddingham) and the A2270 (Eastbourne). Photo: Sussex World / stock image

The statement read: “Emergency services are at the scene of a serious collision involving three vehicles on the eastbound carriageway of the A27, Firle.

"The incident was reported at 7.20am this morning.

"Three people are in the care of the ambulance service.

"The road will remain closed at this time. We will provide further updates when they are available.

"We advise planning alternative routes to avoid the road.”

In a statement released at 12.12pm, a spokesperson for the police confirmed that the A27 had reopened following the incident.

The spokesperson added: “Emergency services were called to a serious collision on the eastbound carriageway of the A27, Firle involving three vehicles.

"There was a full closure of the A27 carriageway in both directions between the Drusillas roundabout and Beddingham roundabout. The Selmeston and Common Lane junctions were also closed.

“The road has now been reopened.”