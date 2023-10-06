The A27 is set for new resurfacing works, the renewal of road markings, bridge joint replacements and improved signage amid a 'multi-million-pound’ upgrade.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A ‘comprehensive package of road improvements’ for the A27 has been announced by National Highways. The company said the works will help to ‘enhance connectivity, improve safety, and boost the overall travel experience’ for motorists between Fontwell and Falmer.

"The A27 is the only major east to west route south of the M25, linking key coastal communities between Portsmouth and Eastbourne and with the rest of the regional strategic road network,” a National Highways spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It serves a population of over 750,000 people and a large number of businesses in the major towns and cities along the route, including Worthing and Lancing.

The A27 is set for new resurfacing works, the renewal of road markings, bridge joint replacements and improved signage amid a 'multi-million-pound’ upgrade. Photo: National Highways

“Thousands of motorists will benefit from the multi-million-pound package, which includes road resurfacing, renewal of road markings, bridge joint replacements, and improved signage along the major route in Sussex.”

The first set of schemes focused on a stretch of A27 between Fontwell and Falmer, ‘with work on many already complete’:

- A27 Grove Lodge to Lancing – road resurfacing between Grove Lodge roundabout and Lancing Manor;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- A27 Old Shoreham Road – resurfacing sections of Old Shoreham Road on the approach to Lancing Manor roundabout;

- A27 Southwick tunnel – road resurfacing of the Southwick tunnel;

- A27 Patcham viaduct – bridge repairs and maintenance including replacing expansion joints, resurfacing, and waterproofing;

National Highways said will continue to work throughout this autumn and winter on a second set of schemes:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- A27 Adur viaduct – bridge repairs and maintenance including refurbishment bearings – 13 November 2023

- A27 Falmer - maintenance and repairs between the Falmer junction and the Southerham roundabout – 13 October 2023

- A27 Salvington – road resurfacing and improvements to reduce risk of skidding – November 2023.

The improvements in Sussex are ‘geared towards’ enhancing regional connectivity, promoting economic growth, and ‘ensuring a safe and more efficient travel experience for all road users’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter Phillips, National Highways route manager, said: “It is vital that National Highways’ motorways and major A-roads are kept in good condition to ensure they remain safe, reliable, and keep traffic moving. This investment in Sussex means that we can continue our work to deliver smoother road surfaces, safe bridges, improved signs for the thousands of road users who use the A27 daily.”

National Highways is also currently planning a £20m scheme to improve journeys on the A27 between Worthing and Lancing. Following a spring consultation, the government-owned company is considering public feedback and other assessments before selecting an option later this year.

Cat van Doorn, National Highways project manager, said: “From talking to local people and feedback from our consultation earlier this year, it is clear there is an appetite for improvements to be made to this stretch of the A27. There is a significant amount of development planned in the area and without improvements, traffic congestion and delays are likely to increase.

“Over the coming months we will continue to review all the feedback from the public consultation, as well as other assessments, to ensure the scheme we put forward is the right option for drivers, and people living and working in the areas.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National Highways said its plans will ‘provide extra capacity and reduce delays’ and are designed so that any potential future improvements to transport in the Worthing and Lancing area ‘can still happen’.