A27 in West Sussex closed by police after man dies

By Richard Gladstone
Published 7th Oct 2024, 06:49 BST
Updated 7th Oct 2024, 08:03 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Part of the A27 in West Sussex is closed following a police incident this morning (Monday, October 7).

According to the AA’s traffic alert, the incident was first reported just after 4.30am today.

Traffic congestion is being reported.

On its traffic bulletin, the AA said: “Road closed and queueing traffic due to police incident on A27 both ways between A293 (Portslade / West Hove turn off) and A283 / Shoreham Flyover (Steyning turn off). Note change of location. Police confirm it is the Southwick / Shoreham side closed.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Part of the A27 is closed. Picture: Sussex News and PicturesPart of the A27 is closed. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures
Part of the A27 is closed. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “A road closure is currently in place in both directions in the A27 at Shoreham following an incident where a man has sadly died.

“The closure is in place on the eastbound carriageway between the Lancing Manor roundabout and westbound at Hangleton.

“A westbound closure is in place at the Holmbush roundabout and also at the Shoreham flyover. We ask those travelling to take alternate routes while emergency services work at the scene.”

We will have more as we get it.

Related topics:A27PoliceShorehamSussex Police
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice