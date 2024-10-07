A27 in West Sussex closed by police after man dies
According to the AA’s traffic alert, the incident was first reported just after 4.30am today.
Traffic congestion is being reported.
On its traffic bulletin, the AA said: “Road closed and queueing traffic due to police incident on A27 both ways between A293 (Portslade / West Hove turn off) and A283 / Shoreham Flyover (Steyning turn off). Note change of location. Police confirm it is the Southwick / Shoreham side closed.”
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “A road closure is currently in place in both directions in the A27 at Shoreham following an incident where a man has sadly died.
“The closure is in place on the eastbound carriageway between the Lancing Manor roundabout and westbound at Hangleton.
“A westbound closure is in place at the Holmbush roundabout and also at the Shoreham flyover. We ask those travelling to take alternate routes while emergency services work at the scene.”
We will have more as we get it.