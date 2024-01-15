A27 incident: Truck 'jackknifed' on roundabout in East Sussex
A road traffic incident involving a truck was reported on the A27 in East Sussex.
The incident was reported at A2038 King George Vi Avenue (Hove turn-off) earlier this afternoon (Monday, January 15).
An AA Traffic News report read: “Partially blocked and delays due to jackknifed truck on A27 at A2038 King George Vi Avenue (Hove turn off). On the roundabout.”
The road is now showing as open in both directions.
Sussex Police has been approached for more information.