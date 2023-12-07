A27 Lancing roadworks - This is why delays remain despite completion of gas works
SGN completed repairs near Manor Roundabout but the A27 is still reduced to one lane.
The British gas distribution company said repairs to the gas network on the A27 have been completed but one issue still remains.
"The road surface has just now been restored however, we still need to add an anti-skid layer to the lanes we’ve been working in,” an SGN spokesperson said.
"One lane remained closed last night (Wednesday, December 6) for anti-skidding to be added. This lane will be reopened today, and we’ll then close the other lane for anti-skidding to be added to the road surface.
“All going well, we’ll be able to open the road as normal tomorrow (Friday, December 8).
The A27 – from the end of the north east of Sompting To J A2025 roundabout – has been reduced to one lane since Friday, November 24.