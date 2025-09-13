A27: Lane closed as police deal with collision near Chichester

By Matt Pole
Published 13th Sep 2025, 11:01 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2025, 11:07 BST
A lane is closed on the A27 while police deal with a collision near Chichester.

The A27 eastbound is closed on the approach to the A259 near Chichester, National Highways have said.

Most Popular

A recovery, called by Sussex Police is en-route for a vehicle involved in the collision, which was first reported at 10.15am this morning (September 13).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There are 30 minute delays on the approach to the closure, National Highways added.

The A27 eastbound is closed on the approach to the A259 near Chichester, National Highways have saidplaceholder image
The A27 eastbound is closed on the approach to the A259 near Chichester, National Highways have said

Posting on Twitter, a National Highways spokesperson said: “1 lane (of 2) is CLOSED #A27 eastbound on the approach to the #A259 near #Chichester.

“Sussex Police have advised us recovery is en route for a vehicle involved in the earlier collision.

“There are 30 minute delays on the approach to the closure.”

Sussex Police have been approached for comment.

Related topics:A27National HighwaysSussex PoliceA259Twitter
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice