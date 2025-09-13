A lane is closed on the A27 while police deal with a collision near Chichester.

The A27 eastbound is closed on the approach to the A259 near Chichester, National Highways have said.

A recovery, called by Sussex Police is en-route for a vehicle involved in the collision, which was first reported at 10.15am this morning (September 13).

There are 30 minute delays on the approach to the closure, National Highways added.

Posting on Twitter, a National Highways spokesperson said: “1 lane (of 2) is CLOSED #A27 eastbound on the approach to the #A259 near #Chichester.

“Sussex Police have advised us recovery is en route for a vehicle involved in the earlier collision.

“There are 30 minute delays on the approach to the closure.”

Sussex Police have been approached for comment.