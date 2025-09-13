A27: Lane closed as police deal with collision near Chichester
The A27 eastbound is closed on the approach to the A259 near Chichester, National Highways have said.
A recovery, called by Sussex Police is en-route for a vehicle involved in the collision, which was first reported at 10.15am this morning (September 13).
There are 30 minute delays on the approach to the closure, National Highways added.
Sussex Police have been approached for comment.