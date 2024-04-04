Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tim Loughton, MP for East Worthing and Shoreham, said he has been ‘advised by Southern Water’ that the westbound lane is ‘out for emergency repairs’ on the A27 between Halewick Lane junction and Lancing Manor roundabout.

He said it was hoped the works would be completed by rush hour this evening (Thursday, April 4).

According to One Network, the road had to be partially closed just after 4am on Wednesday – from the north east of Sompting to the north end on Broadwater West. The roadworks information website said delays are ‘likely’.

Mr Loughton also advised residents of ‘forthcoming closures’ on the A27 at Lancing

The closure dates are:

– Friday 12 to Monday 15 April;

– Friday 26 to Monday 29 April;

– Friday 10 to Monday 13 May;

– Friday 7 to Monday 10 June

The MP added: “Closures will be in place from 9pm Friday with the carriageway reopening at 6am Monday.