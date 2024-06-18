The A27 was closed westbound – between the A283 at Shoreham and the A2025 at Lancing – after a car collided with the central reservation barrier on Sunday morning (June 16).

As of Tuesday (June 18) the exit ramp remains closed.

A National Highways spokesperson said: “REMINDER – Lane 1 (of 2) remains closed on the A27 westbound within the A283 junction Shoreham for emergency bridge parapet repairs.

“The exit slip road onto the A283 also remains closed. No significant delays are currently reported on approach.

“We are waiting for a new parapet which is why there is no-one working there at the moment. The lane needs to remain closed as it's not safe until the repair is completed.”

The emergency services were also called to a collision involving two cars and a motorbike on the A27 eastbound, shortly before 1pm on Sunday.

A woman was taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’, Sussex Police confirmed.

