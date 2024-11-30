A man has died after a collision on the A27 in West Sussex.

Just after midnight on Saturday, November 30, police officers responded to a road traffic collision on the A27 – on the westbound carriageway in Fontwell, Arundel.

"Three vehicles were involved in the serious collision, and sadly, a 38-year-old man from Rustington was confirmed deceased at the scene, a police spokesperson said.

"His next of kin have been informed.

National Highways has reported that the A27 eastbound is now open between the A285 – near Temple Bar – and A29 Fontwell West roundabout. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

“The drivers of the other two vehicles and three passengers sustained minor injuries and were assessed by paramedics.”

In the aftermath of the incident, National Highways reported the road was closed in both directions between the A29 Fontwell West roundabout and the A285 near Temple Bar.

At 10am, the government agency said the road has reopened eastbound but the westbound carriageway remains closed for ‘ongoing clear up works’ after a ‘large spillage’.

A diversion continued to be in place around the Fontwell roundabout on Saturday afternoon and the police asked ‘those travelling to avoid the area at this time’.

The road has since fully reopened.

If you witnessed the collision, or have footage of the incident, you are asked to contact the police. You can do this by emailing [email protected] by calling 101 quoting Operation Vizsla.

How did the incident unfold?

National Highways first reported the serious collision at 3am.

A social media post read: “The A27 in West Sussex is closed in both directions between the A29 Fontwell West Roundabout and the A285 Temple Bar following a serious collision.

“Emergency services are in attendance.”

A message at nationalhighways.co.uk added: “Emergency services including Sussex Police are in attendance. National Highways contractors are also in attendance to assist with traffic management. All traffic caught within the closure has now been released. Due to the nature of the incident, the road is likely to be closed throughout the night (Friday) and into the morning (Saturday).

“Road users travelling westbound are advised to follow the ‘Hollow Triangle’ diversion symbol on road signs. Exit the A27 at the Fontwell West roundabout onto the A29. Travel south on the A29 towards Bognor Regis. At the Oldlands Way roundabout, take the 3rd exit onto the A259 'Rowan Way'. Continue on the A259 to the Bognor Road roundabout. Re-join the A27 at the Bognor Road roundabout.

“Road users travelling eastbound are advised to follow the 'Hollow Diamond' diversion symbol on road signs. Exit the A27 at the Bognor Road roundabout onto the A259. Travel east on the A259 towards Bognor Regis. At the Oldlands Way roundabout, take the 1st exit onto the A29 Shirpney Road. Continue north on the A29 to Fontwell. Re-join the A29 at the Fontwell West roundabout.”

Drivers were advised to allow extra journey time, plan ahead or consider re-routing or delaying their journey.