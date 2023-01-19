One lane of the eastbound A27 between Lancing and Shoreham has been opened, National Highways has said.

The eastbound carriageway was shut between the Manor Roundabout/Grinstead Lane and the Adur flyover on Tuesday night following a collision, National Highways said. Its reopening was delayed by surface water in the freezing weather conditions.

The road was opened ahead of rush-hour yesterday evening (Thursday) but National Highways closed again before temperatures dropped below zero.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A National Highways spokeperson said this afternoon that one lane had again been opened – but that the road was expected to be closed again overnight to allow drainage works to be carried out.

The A27 between Lancing and Shoreham was initially closed following a collision. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

Advertisement Hide Ad

East Worthing & Shoreham MP took to Facebook yesterday evening to provide an update from National Highways. His post said specialist treatments and gritting had not dealt with the build-up of ice on the road, with water continuing to run off the Downs onto the freezing-cold road surface.

Mr Loughton’s post said National Highways temperatures were not expected to ‘rise suitably’ again until 10am on Friday, adding ‘we will reopen the road (1 lane) again as soon as possible after that. We will then have to take a view on further overnight closures as temperatures drop below freezing again overnight’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A National Highways spokesperson said earlier that specialist pumping equipment had been used throughout the night to clear water, but water continuing to run across the carriageway from the surrounding areas was causing issues with the road surface due to freezing temperatures.

The spokesperson said: “A closure is in place on the eastbound A27 near Lancing for safety reasons due to a dangerous combination of flooding and freezing temperatures leading to ice forming on the carriageway. Contractors are on site and we'll be in a better position to provide a full update as to when the road will be reopen again soon."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Part of the A27 has been closed. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

Many roads in the surrounding areas remain busy, with long delays in Worthing and Shoreham, particularly in rush-hour. Traffic was very slow on the A27 east and westbound, on the A259 in Lancing and on roads linking the A259 in Sompting/Lancing with the A27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

National Highways has advised diverted traffic to follow the hollow diamond diversion symbol: exit the A27 eastbound at Offington Corner (A24), join the A24 northbound and continue until the junction with the A283 at Washington, join the A283 eastbound and continue southbound to then re-join the A27 eastbound at Shoreham.