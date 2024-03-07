A27 near Chichester remains closed as rush hour causes traffic
A27 Eastbound at Chichester remains closed.
Sussex Travel Watch has written a statement, saying: “A27 Eastbound at Chichester remains closed from the Portfield to the Tangmere roundabout carriageway flooding. A27 Queuing traffic both ways between the Whyke and Bognor Bridge roundabouts”.
This road closure has caused mass traffic and extensive delays for people travelling in the Chichester area.
Sussex World have approached Southern Water and the National Highway for comment. Updates are set to follow the rest of this article. Keep checking back with us.