A27 near Chichester remains closed for morning rush hour after flooding shuts section of major Sussex road
A section of the A27 near Chichester remains closed this morning (Thursday, March 7).
Sussex Traffic Watch on X reported that it is ‘likely to remain closed throughout the morning rush hour’.
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Road closed due to flooding on A27 Eastbound from A285 Portfield Way to A285 (Halnaker / Petworth turn off). Road remains closed while drainage works continue.” The flooding was first reported at Wednesday, March 6, at 2am.