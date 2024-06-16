Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There has been another crash on the A27 this afternoon (Sunday, June 16).

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the A27 at Arundel is partially blocked.

It said: “Very slow traffic due to crash on A27 Chichester Road Eastbound near A284 Arundel By Pass (Ford Road Roundabout).”

