A27 partially blocked after crash near Arundel: ‘very slow traffic’ between roundabouts
There has been another crash on the A27 this afternoon (Sunday, June 16).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the A27 at Arundel is partially blocked.
It said: “Very slow traffic due to crash on A27 Chichester Road Eastbound near A284 Arundel By Pass (Ford Road Roundabout).”
The incident was reported at 11.12am and the AA Traffic News live map shows heavy traffic between Ford Roundabout and Causeway Roundabout.
