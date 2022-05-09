A27 partially blocked following two-vehicle collision near Goring

The A27 has been left partially blocked in both directions following a two-vehicle collision near Goring, according to the AA.

The AA said it first received a report of a collision at around 4.02pm today (Monday, May 9).

One lane has been closed in both directions by Castle Goring, according to an eye-witness.

Police on the A27 following the collision. Picture from Eddie Mitchell SUS-220905-174349001

An eye-witness said police, ambulance and fire crews were seen by the incident.

Police on the A27 following the collision. Picture from Eddie Mitchell SUS-220905-174400001