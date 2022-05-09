A27 partially blocked following two-vehicle collision near Goring

The A27 has been left partially blocked in both directions following a two-vehicle collision near Goring, according to the AA.
The AA said it first received a report of a collision at around 4.02pm today (Monday, May 9).
One lane has been closed in both directions by Castle Goring, according to an eye-witness.
An eye-witness said police, ambulance and fire crews were seen by the incident.
Sussex Police, West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service and South East Coast Ambulance Service have been contacted for more information.
