Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

A27 partially blocked in Chichester after collision involving motorbike and van

A collision has been reported on Chichester’s Fishbourne roundabout.

By Sam Morton
2 hours ago

According to traffic reports, a motorbike and a van have been involved in the incident on A27 at A259 Cathedral Way. The collision happened on the Fishbourne roundabout.

The road is said to be partially blocked, resulting in slow moving traffic.

Hide Ad

Meanwhile, ‘severe delays’ have been reported on the A259, westbound, between Shripney Lane and B2144 Drayton Lane. This is due to temporary traffic signals on the on A259 near B2144 Drayton Lane.

Most Popular

According to traffic reports, a motorbike and a van have been involved in a collision on A27 at A259 Cathedral Way
Hide Ad

Elsewhere in the Chichester area, temporary traffic signals are in place due construction works on Kingsmead Avenue at Palmers Field Avenue.

B2144 Oving Road remains closed from Longacres Way to Charles Avenue due to new road layout works.

Hide Ad

Have you read?: Everything you need to know about late night shopping in Chichester

Free and discounted parking in Chichester this Christmas - this is when and how you can park for free

Hide Ad

Schoolchildren name Christmas light characters in Chichester

A27A259