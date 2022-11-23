A collision has been reported on Chichester’s Fishbourne roundabout.

According to traffic reports, a motorbike and a van have been involved in the incident on A27 at A259 Cathedral Way. The collision happened on the Fishbourne roundabout.

The road is said to be partially blocked, resulting in slow moving traffic.

Meanwhile, ‘severe delays’ have been reported on the A259, westbound, between Shripney Lane and B2144 Drayton Lane. This is due to temporary traffic signals on the on A259 near B2144 Drayton Lane.

Elsewhere in the Chichester area, temporary traffic signals are in place due construction works on Kingsmead Avenue at Palmers Field Avenue.

B2144 Oving Road remains closed from Longacres Way to Charles Avenue due to new road layout works.

