A27 partially blocked in East Sussex: stalled vehicle reported near Drusillas
There are reports of traffic near Drusillas this afternoon (Friday, July 26).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news first reported the incident on the A27 at about 1.35pm.
AA Traffic News said: “Partially blocked and delays due to stalled vehicle on A27 Eastbound from A26 (Beddingham Roundabout) to Common Lane.”
