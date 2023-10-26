A27 partially blocked in West Sussex following four-car collision
The A27 has been left partially blocked in West Sussex following an earlier collision involving four cars, the AA has said.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The AA said it first received a report of the collision on Tangmere Roundabout on the A27 at 7.08am this morning (Thursday, October 26).
Queuing traffic has been seen, according to the AA.
Sussex Police have been contacted for more information.