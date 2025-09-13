On Saturday, September 13, at around 3.30am, Sussex Police said emergency services were called to the A27, near to the Esso Garage, to a report that a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle in the westbound carriageway.

Sadly, it was confirmed that the pedestrian had died, and an investigation is underway to establish the circumstances.

Sussex Police said their next of kin have been informed.

Following an earlier full road closure between Falmer and the Southerham Roundabout, the eastbound carriageway has since reopened.

Work to reopen the westbound carriageway remains ongoing, the force added.

Sussex Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has dashcam footage that could assist police enquiries to make a report.

Reports can be made by emailing [email protected] or by calling 101 quoting Operation Benbow.

