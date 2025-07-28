A27 remains closed westbound as crews work to recover lorries and clear road after collision

Emergency services were called at around 9.35am on the morning of July 28 to reports of a collision on the A27 Shoreham by-pass.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue service mobilised three fire engines and a heavy rescue tender to the scene, while ambulance crews from South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) also attended the incident.

Firefighters made the scene safe after crews found one lorry leaking fuel.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service confirmed the closure of the A27 westbound, between Hove and Shoreham, and advised motorists to avoid the area.

Sussex Police, who have made no arrests at this time, said the road is likely to be closed for some time.

Meanwhile, SECAmb said one patient, whose injuries are not thought to be serious, was assessed before being taken to Worthing Hospital for further checks.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “This morning at 9.34am we were called to a road traffic collision involving two lorries on the A27 Westbound near Holmbush.

“Joint Fire Control mobilised three fire engines and a heavy rescue tender to the scene.

“Upon arrival crews found one lorry leaking fuel. Firefighters made the scene safe.

“Sussex Police and paramedics from the South East Coast Ambulance Service are also in attendance.

“The A27 Westbound is currently closed between Hove and Shoreham and people are being advised to avoid the area.”

A SECAmb spokesperson said: “I can confirm SECAmb was called at approximately 9.35am today (28 July) following reports of a collision involving two lorries on the A27 Shoreham by-pass.

“Ambulance crews attended the scene and one patient, whose injuries are not thought to be serious, was assessed and treated before being taken to Worthing Hospital for further checks.”

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said “Emergency services are attending the scene of a collision on the A27 Westbound, just after the Southwick Tunnel.

“The collision happened around 9.30am this morning (28 July) and involved two HGVs.

“No serious injuries have been reported. No arrests have been made at this time.

“Full road closure of the A27 Westbound is in place between the junction of A293 to the Southwick Tunnel.

“The road is likely to be closed for some time, so we advise all drivers to avoid the area.”

A National Highways spokesperson said: “The #A27 remains closed westbound between #A293 #Hangleton & #A270 #Holmbush near #Shoreham #Brighton following a collision.

“Resurfacing works will be required following a large diesel spillage. We may however be able to get a lane open sometime this afternoon.

“Allow extra time.”

Road users travelling westbound are advised to follow the hollow triangle diversion symbol on road signs

Exit the A27 westbound at the Hangleton interchange and turn left onto the A293 southbound

Remain on the A293 for approximately one mile to the traffic light controlled junction with the A270

Turn right onto the A270 and then continue for approximately two miles to reach the Holmbush Roundabout

Take the third exit to re-join the A27 westbound

1 . A27 closed after road traffic collision involving two lorries The A27 has closed westbound due to a road traffic collision involving two lorries. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

2 . A27 closed after road traffic collision involving two lorries The A27 has closed westbound due to a road traffic collision involving two lorries. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

3 . A27 closed after road traffic collision involving two lorries The A27 has closed westbound due to a road traffic collision involving two lorries. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures