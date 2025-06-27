A27 reopens after collision in West Sussex

A lane closure was put in place on the A27 after a road traffic incident.

AA Traffic News reported the incident in West Sussex on Friday morning (June 27).

A traffic notice read: “One lane closed due to crash, one vehicle involved on A27 Arundel Road Westbound from Durrington Hill to A280 (Angmering / Clapham junction). Traffic is coping well.”

The incident has been resolved, with the lane closure lifted.

A lane closure was put in place on the A27 after a road traffic incident. Photo: Sussex World stock imageplaceholder image
Meanwhile, minor delays have been reported on the A27 The Causeway westbound in Arundel.

In Chichester, the AA reported: “Delays of four minutes and delays increasing on Portfield Roundabout westbound between A27 and A27 Chichester Bypass (Bognor Road Roundabout). Average speed ten mph.”

