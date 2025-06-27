A lane closure was put in place on the A27 after a road traffic incident.

AA Traffic News reported the incident in West Sussex on Friday morning (June 27).

A traffic notice read: “One lane closed due to crash, one vehicle involved on A27 Arundel Road Westbound from Durrington Hill to A280 (Angmering / Clapham junction). Traffic is coping well.”

The incident has been resolved, with the lane closure lifted.

Meanwhile, minor delays have been reported on the A27 The Causeway westbound in Arundel.

In Chichester, the AA reported: “Delays of four minutes and delays increasing on Portfield Roundabout westbound between A27 and A27 Chichester Bypass (Bognor Road Roundabout). Average speed ten mph.”