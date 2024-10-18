A27 reopens after fatal collision in East Sussex; police confirm young man's death

A 23-year-old man from Brighton has died after a collision between Hollingbury and Falmer, the police have confirmed.

Sussex Police reported at 12.15pm today (Friday, October 18) that the A27 was closed in both directions between Hollingbury and Falmer ‘following a serious collision’.

A social media statement added: “We ask those travelling to take alternate routes while emergency services work at the scene.

“Thank you in advance for your patience and understanding.”

In an update at 1.20pm, the police reported that the eastbound carriageway on the A27 has ‘now reopened’.

However, the westbound carriageway remains closed and isn’t expected to reopen until later this afternoon, police said.

A photo from the scene shows an empty coach on the sealed off road, with investigation work ongoing.

A police spokesperson added: “We ask those travelling to take alternate routes while emergency services work at the scene. Thank you in advance for your patience and understanding.”

The police confirmed at 4.20pm that the collision was fatal – and launched an appeal for witnesses.

"Emergency services were called around 10.35am following reports of a collision involving a coach and a pedestrian,” a police spokesperson said.

"The pedestrian, a 23-year-old man from Brighton, was sadly confirmed dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this time.

“Officers are investigating and ask any witnesses or anyone with relevant information, such as dashcam or mobile phone footage, to come forward and refrain from posting any footage on social media.”

Information can be reported to Sussex Police online, by emailing [email protected] or by calling 101, quoting Operation Colwyn.

The police added: “The road was closed for a number of hours while emergency services responded to the scene and officers would like to thank the public for their patience during that time.”

National Highways confirmed the A27 in East Sussex is now only fully open westbound between the B2123 (Falmer) & the A23 (Brighton).

National Highways first reported the incident at 11am.

A post on X read: “The A27 in East Sussex is CLOSED in both directions between the B2123 (Falmer) and the A23 due to a serious collision.

"All emergency services are attending the scene and the road is likely to be closed well into the afternoon.”

National Highways said a ‘local diversion is in place’, adding: “Please allow extra journey time as there are long delays.”

The latest update read: “The A27 in East Sussex is now only closed westbound between the B2123 (Falmer) & the A23 (Brighton) due to a serious collision. Eastbound is now open.

“There is an hour delay approaching the closure with three miles of congestion, please allow extra journey time.”

National Highways said, ‘due to the seriousness of the incident’, the road had to remain ‘closed for several hours’.