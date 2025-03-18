A27 reopens after incident involving a trailer
The incident on Arundel Road at A29 Fontwell Avenue, by Fontwell Services Roundabout, was first reported at 4.40pm on Tuesday afternoon (March 18).
AA Traffic News reported that recovery was ‘en route’, but there were minor delays westbound and eastbound.
An update on the AA website said: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to rolled over trailer on A27 Arundel Road at A29 Fontwell Avenue (Fontwell Services Roundabout). On the roundabout. Recovery is en route.
“Delays of four minutes on A27 Arundel Road Westbound between A27 and A29 Fontwell Avenue (Fontwell Services Roundabout). Average speed ten mph.
“Delays of two minutes on A27 Arundel Road Eastbound between A27 (Fontwell Park Racecourse) and A29 Fontwell Avenue (Fontwell Services Roundabout). Average speed five mph.”
The road was open in both directions on Wednesday morning.
Sussex Police confirmed it was a ‘minor incident’ and officers are ‘not appealing for any further information’.