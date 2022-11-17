Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

A27 reopens at Fishbourne near Chichester following traffic chaos due to heavy flooding

National Highways South East have announced that the A27 near Fishbourne is reopen following traffic chaos earlier today after heavy flooding.

By Sam Pole
3 minutes ago
Updated 17th Nov 2022, 11:25am
The A27 has reopened after 20 cars were stranded on the flooded section of the A27 near Chichester last night.
The A27 has reopened after 20 cars were stranded on the flooded section of the A27 near Chichester last night.

Motorists were faced with traffic chaos and gridlock this morning as last night’s flooding left the eastbound carriageway of the A27 between Emsworth and Chichester closed.

The heavy rain last night led to severe flooding and the closure of the stretch between the Fishbourne roundabout and the Emsworth junctions in both directions. In a tweet, West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (WSFRS) said around 20 cars were stuck on the A27 just before 10pm.

A spokesperson for National Highways South East said: “The scene is now clear and the A27 has re-opened in both directions between the A259 east, Fishbourne and the A259 west Emsworth following earlier flooding due to heavy rainfall.

Most Popular

“Thank you for your patience, please have a safe onward journey.”

Advertisement

Hide Ad

For the latest AA traffic alerts visit https://www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news/Chichester

A27MotoristsEmsworthA259