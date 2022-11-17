A27 reopens at Fishbourne near Chichester following traffic chaos due to heavy flooding

Motorists were faced with traffic chaos and gridlock this morning as last night’s flooding left the eastbound carriageway of the A27 between Emsworth and Chichester closed.
The heavy rain last night led to severe flooding and the closure of the stretch between the Fishbourne roundabout and the Emsworth junctions in both directions. In a tweet, West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (WSFRS) said around 20 cars were stuck on the A27 just before 10pm.
A spokesperson for National Highways South East said: “The scene is now clear and the A27 has re-opened in both directions between the A259 east, Fishbourne and the A259 west Emsworth following earlier flooding due to heavy rainfall.
“Thank you for your patience, please have a safe onward journey.”
