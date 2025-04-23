Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The A27 has reopened after a collision in East Sussex.

The A27 was shut just before Devils Dyke eastbound in Hove this morning (Wednesday, April 23).

Sussex Traffic Watch reported: "A27 eastbound closed between the Dyke Road junction and the A23 at Patcham – road traffic collision reported, emergency services on scene."

AA Traffic News added: “Road blocked and slow traffic due to crash on A27 eastbound from A293 (Portslade / West Hove turn-off) to A2038 King George Vi Avenue (Hove turn off).

The A27 has been shut just before Devils Dyke eastbound in Hove. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

“Delays of three minutes on A27 eastbound between A293 (Portslade / West Hove turn-off) and A23 London Road. Average speed 15 mph.”

The road was later said to be partially blocked with ‘traffic coping well’ in the area, according to the AA.

Sussex Traffic Watch reported at 11.30am that the collision had been cleared and there were ‘no current delays’.

This incident added to existing traffic delays in the area.

A ten-week lane closure has been put in place on the eastbound carriageway – prior to the junction with the A23 – and continues until the Hollingbury junction.

National Highways is responsible for the works, which are expected to finish on June 6.

An AA report on Wednesday morning read: “Queueing traffic on A27 both ways at A23 London Road. In the construction area.

"Delays of seven minutes and delays increasing on A27 westbound between A270 Lewes Road (Stanmer Park) and A23 London Road. Average speed 15 mph.

"Delays of four minutes and delays easing on A27 eastbound between A23 London Road and Coldean Lane (Hollingbury / Ditchling junction). Average speed 15 mph.”