A27 reopens in West Sussex after car fire incident

By Megan Baker and Henry Bryant
Published 14th Oct 2025, 08:30 BST
Updated 14th Oct 2025, 19:22 BST
A section of the A27 in West Sussex has reopened after a car fire.

The major road was westbound between the A259 Fishbourne Roundabout and the A259 Emsworth turn-off.

A fire had broken out after 9pm on Monday (October 13).

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service had said: “Last night at 8.44pm we were called to a small vehicle fire on the A27 Westbound between Fishbourne and Warblington.

“Joint Fire Control mobilised three fire engines to the scene.

“Upon arrival crews found a vehicle well alight. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using hose reels and jets.

“Crews left the scene at 9.50pm.”

National Highways had said a closure would in place ahead of emergency resurfacing works

The road closure on AA Traffic News. Photo: AAplaceholder image
The road closure on AA Traffic News. Photo: AA

A diversion route was in place, but delays were seen in Chichester.

Now, AA Traffic Watch shows that the road has reopened.

