A27 reopens in West Sussex after car fire incident
The major road was westbound between the A259 Fishbourne Roundabout and the A259 Emsworth turn-off.
A fire had broken out after 9pm on Monday (October 13).
A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service had said: “Last night at 8.44pm we were called to a small vehicle fire on the A27 Westbound between Fishbourne and Warblington.
“Joint Fire Control mobilised three fire engines to the scene.
“Upon arrival crews found a vehicle well alight. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using hose reels and jets.
“Crews left the scene at 9.50pm.”
National Highways had said a closure would in place ahead of emergency resurfacing works
A diversion route was in place, but delays were seen in Chichester.
Now, AA Traffic Watch shows that the road has reopened.
Updates to follow.