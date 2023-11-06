Drivers are being advised to plan ahead and leave extra time for their journeys as weeknight closures begin tonight (Monday, November 6) between Beddingham Roundabout and Firle, East Sussex.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

National Highways is currently working to maintain and improve the A27 to ensure safety and enhance road users' experience. Tonight marks the first of several weeknight closures that will take place this month.

To facilitate this work, the A27 will be closed weeknights (8pm to 6am) from tonight Monday November 6 to Friday December 1, between the Beddingham Roundabout and Middle Farm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A signed diversion in both directions will be in place from the Southerham Roundabout along the A26 and A22 to Polegate: A27 Southerham rbt to Polegate diversion route - Google My Maps

A27 resurfacing work to continue tonight in East Sussex

National Highways traffic management is partially shared with the A259 scheme. Roads users should follow the signs to rejoin the A27.

Access to businesses and properties on the A27 east of Middle Farm will be maintained. Approach from the Polegate direction. This is for access only and there will be no through route past Middle Farm.

An escort service will be provided for businesses and properties with direct access off the A27 within the closure, please go to the closure point. This escort is for access only.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad