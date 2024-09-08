A27 road works update in West Sussex: lane set to close due to drain works

Here's an update on road works on the A27.

Here are all the road work updates for the A27.

The A27 westbound between the junctions with the A2025 and the A24 South will see a lane closed. It has been confirmed that lane two will be closed due to planned roadside drain works being carried out.

This means that there could be single-file traffic, with only one lane operational while work gets underway.

The work will take place from 8:15 pm on Sunday, 8 September 2024 to 06:00 am on Monday, September 9.