A27 roadworks in East Sussex 'due to finish earlier than originally planned'

Lane closures on the A27 in East Sussex, which have caused weeks of delays for motorists, are set to be lifted earlier than planned.

National Highways said its work on the A27 at Stanmer – to ‘improve the drainage, replace barriers and resurfacing’ – has ‘progressed well’.

"By working both day and night shifts we have been able to reduce the duration of the work and are now due to finish earlier than originally planned,” a spokesperson said.

“With the barrier work completed, we are using a series of overnight closures to remove the temporary barrier in stages, to allow both lanes to open on the westbound A27 on Sunday, May 11 and both lanes on the eastbound on Wednesday, May 14. The final resurfacing will be carried out overnight on Friday, May 16.”

This photo of the works on the A27 was taken on the afternoon of Saturday, April 19. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

To remove the temporary barriers, the A27 will be closed overnight, between 8pm and 6am, until the morning of Wednesday, May 14.

The westbound restrictions will be lifted on the morning of Sunday, May 11 and the eastbound restrictions on the morning of Wednesday, May 14.

A fully signed diversion route will be in place via the A23 and A270.

The original completion date was June 6 – ten weeks after the works began.